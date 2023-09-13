(CNN) — The convicted murderer who escaped a Pennsylvania prison late last month is once again behind bars, now facing additional charges, after a nearly two-week manhunt that captured national attention and put the surrounding community on edge.

Danilo Cavalcante, 34, was sleeping when police found him in the woods of South Coventry Township on Wednesday morning, lying on top of a rifle he had stolen from a nearby resident days earlier, a law enforcement source told CNN.

CNN’s Danny Freeman, Lauren Mascarenhas, Rob Frehse, Alessandra Freitas, Kristina Sgueglia and John Miller contributed to this report.