(CNN) — A coalition of environmental groups and conservationists is suing the state of Utah for its alleged misuse of water and failing to protect the Great Salt Lake from the brink of “ecological collapse,” according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday.

The lawsuit comes roughly nine months after nearly three dozen scientists and conservationists sounded the alarm that North America’s largest terminal lake is facing “unprecedented danger,” and that unless Utah lawmakers fast-tracked “emergency measures” to dramatically increase the lake’s inflow by 2024, it would likely disappear in the next five years.