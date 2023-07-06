El Paso, Texas (CNN) — A sentence is expected to be issued Friday for Patrick Crusius, who has pleaded guilty to dozens of federal charges after massacring 23 people and wounding 22 others at a Texas Walmart in 2019 – one of the deadliest attacks targeting Latinos in modern US history.

Prosecutors have recommended that Crusius, 24, receive consecutive life sentences for each of the 90 federal charges, including hate crimes and firearms offenses, to which he pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal.

