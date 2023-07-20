Doctor emotionally describes terminating pregnancy out of state during hearing over Texas abortion bans

Dr. Austin Dennard arrives at the Travis County Courthouse on July 20, in Austin, Texas.

 SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/AFP via Getty Images

(CNN) — On the second day of hearings addressing the emergency medical exception for abortion restrictions in Texas, an obstetrics and gynecology specialist gave emotional testimony about getting an abortion out of state last year after learning her fetus had a life-threatening condition.

Dr. Austin Dennard, an OB/GYN from Dallas and a plaintiff in a lawsuit seeking clarity in the state’s abortion exceptions, testified Thursday her fetus was diagnosed with anencephaly, a condition where the brain and skull of a fetus don’t completely form.