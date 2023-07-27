(CNN) — A Florida man has been charged with murder in the 1993 death of 12-year-old Jennifer Odom, a Tampa-area girl who had disappeared after getting off her school bus, authorities said Thursday.

A grand jury indicted Jeffrey Norman Crum, 61, on charges of murder, kidnapping and sexual battery in connection with Odom’s killing, Bill Gladson, state attorney for Florida’s 5th judicial circuit, said in a news conference.