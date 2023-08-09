(CNN) — Detroit’s police chief on Wednesday blamed “poor investigative work,” not the use of facial recognition technology, for the arrest of a Black mother who claims in a lawsuit that she was falsely arrested earlier this year while eight months pregnant.

Porcha Woodruff, 32, was home one morning in February helping her 6- and 12-year-olds get ready for school when six Detroit police officers arrived at her door with an arrest warrant for carjacking and robbery, according to a federal lawsuit she filed last week. She was handcuffed, taken to jail and booked, the lawsuit says.

CNN’s Justin Gamble and Jennifer Henderson contributed to this report.