(CNN) — Derek Chauvin, the man who killed George Floyd, will take the appeal of his state murder conviction to the Supreme Court after Minnesota’s top court denied the request to hear his petition.

“We will petition the United States Supreme Court via a Writ of Certiorari and ask them to review the lower court’s decision on behalf of Mr. Chauvin,” attorney Gregory M. Erickson said in a statement Wednesday.

