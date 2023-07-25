(CNN) — The US Department of Education has begun a civil rights investigation into whether Harvard University discriminates in its admissions process by giving preferential treatment to children of wealthy donors and alumni, roughly three weeks after a lawsuit made those allegations.

That lawsuit, filed by Lawyers for Civil Rights on behalf of three minority advocacy groups, alleged the students who receive that preferential treatment are “overwhelmingly White” and make up as much as 15% of Harvard’s admitted students. The plaintiffs called on the Department of Education to investigate Harvard’s use of donor and legacy preferences and “the resulting unjustified disparate impact.”