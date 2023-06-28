Daniel Penny pleads not guilty after being indicted in NYC subway chokehold death

Daniel Penny, a Marine veteran charged in the death of a Black man he put in a chokehold on the New York City subway, pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide during a court appearance on June 28.

 Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Penny, 24, was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month in the death of 30-year-old Jordan Neely on May 1.