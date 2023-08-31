Convicted murderer escapes prison outside Philadelphia By Danny Freeman, CNN Aug 31, 2023 18 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Philadelphia (CNN) — An inmate considered “extremely dangerous” escaped a prison in Chester County, Pennsylvania, Thursday morning, according to local officials.Danelo Cavalcante, 34, broke out of Chester County Prison at around 8:50 a.m. Thursday, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.The prison is about 30 miles west of Philadelphia.He was last seen at around 9:40 a.m. walking along a road in Pocopson Township, wearing a white T-shirt, gray shorts and white sneakers.“Chester County Detectives and the Pennsylvania State Police are conducting a thorough county-wide search,” said the DA’s office in a news release.“Danelo Cavalcante is considered an extremely dangerous man,” said Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan in a statement.Cavalcante was convicted of first-degree murder on August 16 for killing his former girlfriend in 2021. He was sentenced to life without parole last week.The DA is urging the public to call 911 immediately if they have any information about the suspect.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Benton City woman to appear on ABC's "The Golden Bachelor" Retaliation claims made in termination of Benton County Fire District #1 paramedic-firefighter Ellensburg Rodeo celebrates growth alongside history during its 100th anniversary Army offers free PFAS filtration systems to East Selah homes - if you qualify School Safety Officers introduced in Kennewick elementary schools Latest News Army offers free PFAS filtration systems to East Selah homes - if you qualify Rains Drying Up Tonight...Warmer Weekend Ellensburg Rodeo celebrates growth alongside history during its 100th anniversary Super Blue Moon Tonight! Rain Tomorrow Operation Best Friend: Success! More News