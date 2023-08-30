(CNN) — A Connecticut man was sentenced Wednesday to 28 years in federal prison in connection with a string of robberies and carjackings in a three-month span in 2021, federal officials said.

Authorities alleged Christian Luis Velez-Ruiz, 25, of New Britain, committed 28 armed robberies of convenience stores, six armed carjackings and three other car thefts in Connecticut between September and December 2021, the US attorney’s office for that state said.