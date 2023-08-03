(CNN) — A man claims a $1.5 million home is being built on his Fairfield, Connecticut, property without his permission after somebody fraudulently sold the land to a property developer, according to a lawsuit.

Daniel Kenigsberg says he and his family have long owned the disputed plot of land – which he had left undeveloped – and accuses a local attorney of fraudulently selling the land deed to Sky Top Partners, a local firm, according to a lawsuit filed on behalf of Kenigsberg last month.

