(CNN) — Rising temperatures have sucked more than 10 trillion gallons of water out of the Colorado River Basin between 2000 and 2021 – a volume about the size of Lake Mead – according to a recent study.

Researchers at UCLA found the human-caused climate crisis is contributing significantly to the decline of the Colorado River, which runs through seven Western states and provides drinking and irrigation water for around 40 million people. Higher temperatures in the West have resulted in about a 10% decrease in the river’s flow in the last two decades, according to the study, which was published in the American Geophysical Union’s Water Resources Research.