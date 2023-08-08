(CNN) — Notorious Colombian drug lord Dairo Antonio Úsuga David, also known as “Otoniel,” was sentenced to 45 years in prison Tuesday “for engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise as a leader of the multibillion-dollar paramilitary and drug trafficking organization known as the Clan del Golfo, federal prosecutors announced.

“Otoniel led one of the largest cocaine trafficking organizations in the world, where he directed the exportation of massive amounts of cocaine to the United States and ordered the ruthless execution of Colombian law enforcement, military officials, and civilians,” US Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement.