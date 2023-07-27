College Board responds to comparisons between its AP course and Florida’s Black history curriculum

Books are piled in a classroom for students taking AP African American Studies at Overland High School in Aurora, Colorado, last fall.

 RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post/Getty Images

(CNN) — The College Board said Thursday it “resolutely” disagrees with any notion that enslavement was beneficial for African Americans – a statement coming after some people compared the contents of its Advanced Placement course on African American Studies with Florida’s recently approved Black history curriculum.

“We resolutely disagree with the notion that enslavement was in any way a beneficial, productive, or useful experience for African Americans,” the College Board told CNN on Thursday. “Unequivocally, slavery was an atrocity that cannot be justified by examples of African Americans’ agency and resistance during their enslavement.”