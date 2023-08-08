(CNN) — The adult children of a man charged with murder in New York’s Gilgo Beach killings are “absolutely innocent bystanders that were caught up in a hellscape,” the attorney representing the children told CNN on Tuesday.

The attorney, Vess Mitev, said his clients Christopher Sheridan, 34, and Victoria Heuermann, 26, have been struggling in the days since their father, Rex Heuermann, was arrested last month in the high-profile case.

CNN’s Jason Hanna contributed to this report.