Children from wealthiest families more than twice as likely to attend elite universities, study finds

The Van Wickle Gates stand at the edge of the main campus of the Ivy League school Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.

 Brian Snyder/Reuters

(CNN) — Children from families in the top 1% financially are more than twice as likely to attend an elite university than those from middle-class families with comparable SAT and ACT scores, a new study found.

The research was conducted by Opportunity Insights, a group of Harvard researchers and policy analysts studying inequality.