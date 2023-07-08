Cessna jet crashes with at least six on board in California By Rebekah Riess, CNN Jul 8, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — A Cessna business jet with at least six people on board crashed near French Valley Airport in Murrieta, California, early Saturday morning, the FAA said.The flight departed Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and crashed about 65 miles north of San Diego around 4:15 a.m. local time, the FAA said.There was no immediate word on the fate of the passengers and crew.According to a tweet from Cal Fire, the aircraft went down in a field and caused a fire that burned about an acre of vegetation before being contained about 5:30The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular UPDATE: Two people arrested after SWAT standoff in Richland, duo tied to shooting, crash in Kennewick Police use DNA to identify suspect in rape, murder of Yakima woman 2 killed, 1 injured overnight on Yakama Reservation Musicians call out audiences for throwing objects on stage during concerts The US economy can’t function smoothly without UPS. Here's what a strike would mean Latest News WeatherAlert: Record high heat is cause for disaster, here's what you need to know Annual heat waves call for cooling centers in Benton and Franklin Counties City of Yakima kicks off free summer concerts, movies in the park this weekend Police use DNA to identify suspect in rape, murder of Yakima woman WeatherAlert: Extreme Fire Danger in Benton County More News