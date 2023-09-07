Caste discrimination could soon be banned in California. But the effort has been contentious

(CNN) — California lawmakers have cleared a bill that would explicitly ban caste discrimination in the state, sending it to the governor’s desk for signature.

State senators passed a bill on Tuesday that specifies caste as a subset of ancestry in the state’s civil rights statutes, which would give residents legal recourse against instances of caste discrimination. The measure, an amended version of a bill that originally passed the Senate in May, was approved by a vote of 31-5.