(CNN) — A Southern California school board at odds with state officials and local residents this summer over its rejection of social studies curriculum that includes gay rights is now being sued regarding a different policy decision.

A coalition of parents, students, teachers and a union representing public education officials in Temecula, California, are suing their school board and district for implementing a critical race theory ban in December 2022, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday.

