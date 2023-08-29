(CNN) — California’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against a local school district over its new policy requiring parents to be notified when a child tells a teacher they want to be recognized by a different gender identity or pronoun than the one listed on their birth certificate.

The suit filed Monday against the Chino Valley Unified School District, around 35 miles from Los Angeles, challenges a policy adopted in a 4-1 vote by the district in July. “The forced outing policy wrongfully endangers the physical, mental, and emotional well-being of non-conforming students who lack an accepting environment in the classroom and at home,” Democratic California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement Monday.