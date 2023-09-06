(CNN) — A judge in San Bernardino, California, has temporarily blocked a school district policy that requires parents to be notified when their child asks to be recognized by a different gender identity or pronoun than they were assigned at birth.

Superior Court Judge Thomas S. Garza issued a temporary restraining order Wednesday against portions of the Chino Valley Unified School District’s new policy that address gender and sex “out of an abundance of caution,” saying the case must be handled delicately going forward due to its sensitive nature.