(CNN) — A bear believed to be responsible for breaking into more than 20 homes in California’s South Lake Tahoe area has been captured and will be relocated to Colorado, wildlife officials announced.

The 500-pound female black bear, one of multiple bears identified by the public as “Hank the Tank,” was caught along with her three male cubs, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) said in a news release Friday. Hank has been blamed for dozens of home invasions, but DNA evidence showed more than one bear was responsible, CNN previously reported.