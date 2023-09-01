Buster Murdaugh admits his father has characteristics of a ‘psychopath’ but says he’s innocent in Fox Nation documentary

Buster Murdaugh, the son of Alex Murdaugh, listens as his father's verdict is read in court in March.

 Joshua Boucher/AP

(CNN) — Buster Murdaugh is speaking out for the first time claiming he does not believe his father, Alex Murdaugh, killed his mother and brother, but thinks it is fair to call his father a “psychopath.”

The only living member of the Murdaugh family not behind bars, Buster was interviewed for the FOX Nation three-part docuseries “The Fall of the House of Murdaugh,” released Thursday on the network’s streaming app.

CNN’s Alta Spells contributed to this report.