BTK’s journal links the serial killer to a 16-year-old who went missing decades ago, authorities say

16-year-old Cynthia Dawn Kinney was last seen at a laundromat in June 1976 in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. Authorities say the BTK serial killer, Dennis Rader, is the prime suspect in her disappearance.

 Osage County Sheriff's Office

(CNN) — Editor’s note: This article contains graphic descriptions of violence that some readers may find disturbing.

Decades-old personal writings from Dennis Rader, the self-proclaimed BTK serial killer, have led local Oklahoma law enforcement to believe he is the “prime suspect” in a missing persons case from 1976.

CNN’s Alaa Elassar, Joe Sutton and Jason Hanna contributed to this report.