(CNN) — A second family member is facing charges related to the death of Imani Roberson, the Georgia mother of four whose body was recovered Friday after she had been missing for more than two weeks, law enforcement officials said.

Roberson’s husband, Donell Anderson, was arrested and charged in connection with her disappearance and death, the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. Then, on Tuesday, investigators received a tip about the location of a second suspect who they identified as Anderson’s brother, 28-year-old Cedarius Glaze, the department said in a news release.

CNN’s Emma Tucker contributed to this report.