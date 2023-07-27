(CNN) — Amid an outpouring of support from fans, friends and fellow athletes, experts say Bronny James and his doctors can now focus on his specific road to recovery after the older son of NBA star LeBron James suffered cardiac arrest during basketball practice Monday at the University of Southern California.

Bronny, 18, an incoming freshman for USC’s basketball team, was hospitalized following the incident, and is now in stable condition and out of intensive care.

