Briarwood Country Club patio collapse leaves dozens injured in Billings, Montana By Mitchell McCluskey, CNN Jul 23, 2023 12 hrs ago (CNN) — Dozens of people were injured after a patio collapsed during an event at a southern Montana country club, authorities said.The collapse happened at the Briarwood Country Club in Billings on Saturday night, according to a Facebook post by the Billings Police Department. Police responded at around 7:50 p.m. local time.First responders transported 25 adults to hospitals. Eight of the injured were treated on site, police said, adding an unknown number of injured people left the scene without treatment.No one died during the incident, according to Billings police.The Billings Fire Department, American Medical Response, Laurel Ambulance Service and Lockwood Fire District responded to the collapse.At least 14 ambulances were on scene and 12 patrol units were dispatched to provide crowd and traffic control, the police department's Facebook update stated.CNN has reached out to the Briarwood Country Club for comment.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.