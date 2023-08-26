Boston police say ‘multiple victims shot’ in ‘active, ongoing scene’ By Samantha Beech Aug 26, 2023 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Multiple people have been shot in what Boston police describe as an “active, ongoing scene” on Saturday morning, according to a police department spokesperson.Police said emergency calls started to come in around 7.45 a.m. regarding a shooting at the corner of Blue Hill Avenue and Talbot Avenue in Dorchester.Police are responding on scene and the spokesperson said “multiple victims” have been transported to local hospitals.The spokesperson was not able to provide any further details and said the incident remains active.A spokesperson for the Boston Medical Center referred CNN to police for information on the incident.The city’s annual Caribbean carnival was expected to take place with two separate parades on Saturday in the area, according to a local traffic advisory.This is a developing story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Subway sold itself to a private equity firm. Here's what it means for the chain and customers DNA test shows remains of WWII soldier from Yakima were misidentified for 70+ years How a new WA law is affecting Tri-Cities drug arrests Publicist says popular game show host Bob Barker has died Japan prepares to launch X-ray satellite, ‘Moon Sniper’ lunar lander Latest News DNA test shows remains of WWII soldier from Yakima were misidentified for 70+ years Hot Hazy Weekend...Cool and Wet Next Week! Walla Walla starting 'Berm Reduction' program to help those with disabilities Tri-City Dust Devils donating to 'Walk to End Alzheimer's' Benton PUD celebrates National Hydropower Day at GESA Carousel of Dreams More News