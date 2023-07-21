(CNN) — The body of a 2-year-old girl who vanished last weekend with her younger brother after a wall of water from intense flooding swept them away was found Friday evening in the Delaware River, officials said.

Authorities recovered Matilda “Mattie” Sheils’ body more than 30 miles from where she vanished during flash flooding in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Her body was discovered after the Philadelphia Police Department received two 911 calls about a body being spotted in the river, Upper Makefield Fire Company Chief Tim Brewer said during a news conference Friday.