Boat crashes into Lake of the Ozarks home, injuring 8 on board, troopers say By Mitchell McCluskey and Cara-Lynn Clarkson, CNN Jul 23, 2023 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — A boat crashed into a home near the Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday night, injuring all eight people on board and extensively damaging the house, according to Missouri law enforcement.The boat’s occupants were thrown from the vessel when it crashed at the 1.5-mile mark of the main channel, Missouri State Highway Patrol said on Twitter.“The boat ran aground and struck a home, causing it to overturn, ejecting all eight passengers,” the tweet read.The driver of the boat, aged 46, was arrested for boating while intoxicated, the highway patrol said. His passengers were all adults, according to the incident report.All eight people were transported to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach. Six sustained serious injuries and two had moderate injuries, the report said.The boat involved was a 2014 Nor-Tech, it said.“The home sustained extensive damage,” according to the highway patrol.Troopers are reconstructing the crash scene using a drone, the highway patrol said Sunday.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular NEWELL ROAD WILDFIRE BLOG: New Level 3 evacuations for Cleveland/Bickleton and Southern Rock Creek, fire at 51,000 acres 0% containment Major car crash on SR 240, expect traffic delays YPD: 2 teens found dead at house near Lions Park, bringing total to 4 gun deaths this week Washington State Trooper shoots person during traffic stop near Wapato UPDATE: Woman who died while in Benton Co. Jail identified, apparently had no injuries at time of death Latest News Major car crash on SR 240, expect traffic delays YPD: 2 teens found dead at house near Lions Park, bringing total to 4 gun deaths this week Nearly $7 million awarded to several 'No Child Left Inside' projects Grant award to Franklin County District 1 for ambulances, medical supplies Benton Franklin 4-H hosts Second Harvest food drive at Dust Devils Game More News