(CNN) — In Florida’s latest attempt to change its education system, the governing body for the state’s public universities is expected to vote Friday on whether college applicants can submit results from an alternative test to the SAT and ACT.

The Classic Learning Test, or CLT, is a college entrance exam popular among Christian schools and conservative political groups. First launched in December 2015, the test is currently accepted by more than 250 colleges and universities across the United States, according to its website.