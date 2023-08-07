Black mom sues city of Detroit claiming she was falsely arrested while 8 months pregnant by officers using facial recognition technology

Porcha Woodruff's lawsuit is the latest to zero in on facial recognition technology and its potential risks.

 Carlos Osorio/AP

(CNN) — A Black mother is suing the city of Detroit and a Detroit Police Department detective after she was falsely arrested while eight months pregnant by officers using “an unreliable facial recognition match,” a federal lawsuit filed Thursday says.

Porcha Woodruff, 32, was home around 8 a.m. on February 16, helping her 6- and 12-year-olds get ready for school when six Detroit police officers arrived at her door with an arrest warrant for carjacking and robbery, the complaint states.

CNN’s Brian Fung contributed to this report.