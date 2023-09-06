Bedroom sharing and the buddy system. How a Pennsylvania community is coping during a manhunt for an escaped killer

(CNN) — Heavily wooded neighborhoods, curvy roads lined with lush trees, and homes that sit on large plots of land – that’s what authorities in eastern Pennsylvania are competing with as the search for an escaped convicted murderer enters its seventh day.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, escaped from Chester County Prison last Thursday, sending authorities into a multiday search in Pocopson Township and Chester County within 2 miles of the prison – a rural area around 30 miles west of Philadelphia.

CNN’s Lauren Mascarenhas and Christina Zdanowicz contributed to this report.