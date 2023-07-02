Baltimore Police are at the scene of a ‘mass shooting incident,’ officials say Melissa Alonso, CNN Jul 2, 2023 15 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Baltimore Police officers are on scene of an overnight “mass shooting incident” in South Baltimore, Baltimore Police Spokesperson Lindsey Eldridge said Sunday.The incident happened in the 800 block of Gretna Avenue, Eldridge said.It’s unclear how many people have been injured. A news conference is expected.This is a developing story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Latest News Firefighers have Roza Creek Fire at 75% containment, 486 acres Washington could see fires over 4th of July weekend similar to Labor Day firestorm of 2020 Art YOUR Way to celebrate grand opening of Pasco studio At least 50 working to contain Roza Creek Fire in Kittitas County MultiCare lays off 37 employees in Yakima to reduce expenses More News