(CNN) — Pennsylvania authorities are searching for a “dangerous” inmate with survivalist skills who they say escaped Warren County Prison by elevating himself on exercise equipment and exiting the jail yard through a metal gated roof, a county spokesperson said Friday during a news conference.

Police in the city of Warren said in social media posts that on Friday officials discovered inmate Michael Charles Burham – who was being held on arson and burglary charges and was a suspect in a homicide investigation – had escaped.