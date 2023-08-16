(CNN) — Attorneys representing survivors and a family member of one of the victims who died in the racist mass shooting in a Buffalo grocery store last year have filed two lawsuits against social media companies, the shooter’s parents and gun companies alleging they facilitated and equipped the gunman, according to court documents.

The lawsuits allege the parents of then-18-year-old Payton S. Gendron “abdicated their duties,” failing to intervene despite awareness of their son’s mental health problems or take any steps to limit their son’s access to at least one gun.