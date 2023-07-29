(CNN) — Butler County, Ohio, deputies found approximately 30 dead dogs and puppies, in various stages of decomposition, stuffed into fridges and freezers earlier this week at an Ohio animal rescue. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, there were more than 90 dogs and puppies removed from what deputies and investigators said were “the most horrible conditions they have ever seen.”

The dogs and puppies were being held at two different properties in Madison Township in various structures, the sheriff’s office said. One of the structures law enforcement discovered was a garage with more than 25 caged canines and an indoor temperature of 89 degrees.