(CNN) — Identifying those killed in the Maui wildfires will be “very difficult” and likely take weeks, Hawaii’s governor said Tuesday as the death toll climbed to 106 and families desperately waiting to hear about lost loved ones were asked to provide DNA swabs.

A genetics team will be coming in to help identify victims, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green told CNN Tuesday, as hundreds of searchers with cadaver dogs continued to comb through the ashes of what used to be homes and business incinerated by the deadliest US wildfire in more than a century.