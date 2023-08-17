(CNN) — Authorities in Baltimore have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a July mass shooting that killed two and injured 28 people, according to a news release from the city.

Police arrested 18-year-old Tristan Brian Jackson on Thursday. According to the release, he has been charged with seven counts of conspiracy to commit first degree murder, seven counts of attempted first degree murder, and 41 other related charges.

