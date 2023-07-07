Arrest made in connection with fatal Baltimore block party shooting By Kristina Sgueglia, CNN Jul 7, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the Baltimore block party shooting over the weekend that claimed two lives.Detectives believe the male teen “was involved in the mass shooting,” a news release from the Baltimore Police Department stated, without further elaborating on the alleged involvement.He has been charged with possession of a firearm by a minor, assault weapon possession, reckless endangerment and handgun in a vehicle, police said.Three of the 28 mostly teen victims remain at local hospitals in fair condition, police said.This is a developing story and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CNN’s Danny Freeman contributed to this report. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular The Eagles announce ‘final’ tour dates after 52 years as a band 'If this plane lands in Seattle, I will kill everyone on board': Man who admitted making threat on Alaska Airlines flight said he was trying to avoid drug cartel Britney Spears says Wembanyama’s security struck her in Las Vegas, Spurs rookie says he was grabbed Walla Walla man arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, other charges Airline passenger finds plane floor soaked in blood Latest News City of Yakima kicks off free summer concerts, movies in the park this weekend WeatherAlert: Extreme Fire Danger in Benton County Weather Alert: Kittitas County implements Burn Ban Celebrate the Fourth at Columbia Parks River of Fire Festival Gesa Credit Union celebrates 70th birthday More News