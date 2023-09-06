(CNN) — An intense, late-summer heat wave is putting pressure on schools, students and the education system this week as temperatures climbed into the triple digits in parts of the Northeast and Midwest — record-breaking highs for early September in some places.

Heat is affecting classrooms more than in the past as the planet warms and temperatures creep higher at the beginning and end of summer, pushing dangerous heat into the school year.

CNN’s Brandon Miller and Amy Simonson contributed to this report.