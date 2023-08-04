(CNN) — The head of Florida’s education department on Friday told school officials that Advanced Placement Psychology courses may be taught in their “entirety” after dizzying concerns over new state laws barring material on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Florida Department of Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. sent a letter to school superintendents Friday stressing that his team is not discouraging districts from teaching AP Psychology. The letter came one day after the College Board advised districts to not teach the course due to aspects of the class that deal with sexual orientation and gender identity – guidance that came just days before the school year was set to start for students and educators.

