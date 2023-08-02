(CNN) — Former Northwestern University offensive lineman Ramon Diaz is suing the school and its recently fired football coach Pat Fitzgerald over allegations of racism and hazing during his time on the team – joining a succession of similar accusations against the university’s athletic programs.

“My experience playing football at Northwest University haunts me to this day. I never will forget the mistreatment that I experienced for those four years,” said Diaz, who is Latino, at a news conference in Chicago on Wednesday.