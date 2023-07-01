(CNN) — A bus carrying 41 migrants from Brownsville, Texas, arrived in Southern California on Saturday – the second such shipment from the region in two weeks.

The Texas-funded bus arrived at Union Station at 12:40 p.m. Intake of the migrants began shortly after they arrived with a legal orientation, according to Angelica Salas, executive director for the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles.

