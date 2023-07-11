(CNN) — An inmate in Indianapolis allegedly used the chain of his handcuffs to choke a sheriff’s deputy who died shortly after, court documents obtained by a local station show.

Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm was returning the detainee from a medical appointment Monday morning when he was attacked, the Indianapolis Metro Police Department said in a news release. Durm, 61, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

CNN’s Jennifer Feldman contributed to this report.