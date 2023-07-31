(CNN) — An American woman was arrested and charged in the Bahamas for conspiring to kill her husband several months after the couple had filed for divorce, according to a police news release and court documents viewed by CNN.

Lindsay Shiver, 36, of Thomasville, Georgia, is accused of conspiring with two Bahamas natives, 28-year-old Terrance Adrian Bethel and 29-year-old Farron Newbold Jr., to kill her husband, Robert Shiver, according to court documents.