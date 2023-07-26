Ammon Bundy ordered to pay $26 million to Idaho hospital, its CEO and 2 staff members

 Sarah Miller/Idaho Statesman/TNS/Getty Images/FILE

(CNN) — Ammon Bundy, the Idaho-based anti-government activist who captured national attention seven years ago when he led an armed occupation of federal land in Oregon, has been ordered to pay $26 million dollars to a Boise hospital, its CEO, a doctor and a nurse practitioner.

Bundy had accused them of malpractice when a grandson of a friend was treated at St. Luke’s Meridian Medical Center after the child was taken into protective custody by police. Bundy led protests in front of the hospital that resulted in him being arrested for trespassing.