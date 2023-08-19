Airborne fish sparks New Jersey power outage, electricity company says

This fish, named Gilligan by the Sayreville Police Department, caused a power outage in Sayreville, New Jersey.

 Courtesy JCP&L

(CNN) — An incident involving a bird gave new meaning to the term “fish fry” after an electric company suspected an osprey of dropping its meal onto power lines – triggering an outage in a New Jersey neighborhood.

A fish that fell from a bird’s grip landed on a transponder in Sayreville, located just southwest of New York’s Staten Island, according to Jersey Central Power and Light Company spokesperson Chris Hoenig.