After 2 firemen are shot, 1 fatally, authorities offer reward for information on suspect By Jay Croft, CNN Jul 22, 2023 11 hrs ago (CNN) — Authorities investigating the shootings of two Alabama firemen, one fatally, are offering a $45,000 reward for help finding a suspect.Jordan Melton and Jamal Jones were shot at their fire station July 12, according to the Birmingham Police Department.Melton died Monday."Jordan (Melton) paid the ultimate price for his service to our city, we will not let that sacrifice be in vain," Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said in a statement.Woodfin said Melton had served with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service for more than a year and had graduated from the recruit academy last month.Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama announced the latest reward amount.The fire department is stepping up security, Battalion Chief William Lipscomb said.Station doors will now be locked. People will be able to use a doorbell."We all want our personnel to be safe," Lipscomb said."I was shocked that someone would actually come onto our property, into our house, and hurt two of our family members. We're a very close-knit department."The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.